Oliver Gill

The finance chief of De La Rue today quit as Britain's banknote maker warned profits will be at the bottom end of expectations.

Shares in the London-listed firm plunged over 12 per cent as markets opened.

Jitesh Sodha is to step down as a director with immediate effect "to pursue his career outside of the company". He will remain in the business until the end of September as De La Rue finds a successor.

De La Rue had previously guided operating profit for the year to March 2018 would be between £71m and £73.4m.

Read more: De La Rue rises as the firm distances itself from its paper business

The firm said: "The board expects to update the market on the outturn for the year in the third week of April, and is currently expecting the result to be around the lower end of the current consensus range."

Chief executive Martin Sutherland said: "Jitesh has been a valued member of De La Rue's management team. He has been instrumental in the execution of our strategic plan to diversify our business. I would like to thank Jitesh for his support and contributions during his tenure and wish him every success in the future."

Read more: De La Rue shares leap as full-year profit is seen beating expectations