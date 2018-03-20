Tuesday 20 March 2018 7:49am

Network Rail is working to remove 15ft-long icicles in a railway tunnel

 
Rebecca Smith
The UK has faced a number of weather warnings due to snow and ice
The UK has faced a number of weather warnings due to snow and ice (Source: Network Rail)

Many places around the UK have faced disruption from the blast of snow and ice brought by winter storms, but Network Rail has been tasked with an extra chilly challenge.

Engineers are having to work to remove 15ft-long icicles which have formed in a railway tunnel between Manchester and Buxton as they pose a safety risk for both drivers and passengers should they hit - or be hit - by trains.

Network Rail said engineers were using all tools available to remove the icicles, including snow ploughs and railway vehicles. Scaffolding has been installed inside certain areas of the Eaves Tunnel to remove the ice.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Due to the treacherous conditions at Eaves Tunnel, we’ve closed the Hazel Grove to Buxton line to trains for safety reasons.

“To get the line up and running as quickly as possible, we’re using a number of methods. This includes using our own snow ploughs, road rail vehicles, as well as installing scaffolding inside the tunnel to hack away at the sheer number of icicles that have formed as a result of the cold weather.”


(Source: Network Rail)

