GKN this morning slammed suitor Melrose for making "misleading statements" regarding the firm's mammoth pension scheme.

Melrose yesterday said it would pour £1bn into GKN's pension scheme as part of its £8.1bn hostile takeover. It said one of GKN's planned counter-measure – a tie-up of its car part arm with US firm Dana – would "orphan" the GKN's aerospace arm with £3bn of pension liabilities.

Today's round in the pair's war of words comes after Columbia Threadneedle yesterday came down in support of GKN's rationalisation plans. The asset management giant – which owns around 3.5 per cent of GKN – is the largest institutional shareholder to show its hand.

Columbia Threadneedle rejection came after hedge funds build up a £1bn short position against Melrose – an indication many short sellers believe the approach by the turnaround specialist will fail.

Shareholders have until 29 March to decide whether to accept Melrose's approach.

In a statement today, GKN said:

These comments are misleading as to the true status of GKN's pension obligations post the combination of our driveline business with Dana.

GKN finance chief Jos Sclater said "GKN has a clear and comprehensive plan to reduce its pension liabilities and eliminate the deficit in its UK pension schemes. We have a binding agreement with the Trustees which works for all stakeholders: the scheme members, the Trustees and the company and its shareholders.

"A month ago, Melrose appeared to suggest that its plan to pay £150m into the pension scheme was sufficient. Now it appears to have unveiled a £1bn plan that would achieve less than GKN's own agreement with the trustees, at a greater cash cost which would erode shareholder value. I think our shareholders deserve better."

Melrose has been approached for comment.

