Tuesday 20 March 2018 7:26am

GKN slams Melrose for "misleading statements" over £3bn pension liability claims

 
Oliver Gill
Shareholders have until 29 March to decide whether to accept Melrose's approach

GKN this morning slammed suitor Melrose for making "misleading statements" regarding the firm's mammoth pension scheme.

Melrose yesterday said it would pour £1bn into GKN's pension scheme as part of its £8.1bn hostile takeover. It said one of GKN's planned counter-measure – a tie-up of its car part arm with US firm Dana – would "orphan" the GKN's aerospace arm with £3bn of pension liabilities.

Today's round in the pair's war of words comes after Columbia Threadneedle yesterday came down in support of GKN's rationalisation plans. The asset management giant – which owns around 3.5 per cent of GKN – is the largest institutional shareholder to show its hand.

Columbia Threadneedle rejection came after hedge funds build up a £1bn short position against Melrose – an indication many short sellers believe the approach by the turnaround specialist will fail.

Read more: Engineering a big short: Hedgies build £1bn bet against Melrose

In a statement today, GKN said:

These comments are misleading as to the true status of GKN's pension obligations post the combination of our driveline business with Dana.

GKN finance chief Jos Sclater said "GKN has a clear and comprehensive plan to reduce its pension liabilities and eliminate the deficit in its UK pension schemes. We have a binding agreement with the Trustees which works for all stakeholders: the scheme members, the Trustees and the company and its shareholders.

"A month ago, Melrose appeared to suggest that its plan to pay £150m into the pension scheme was sufficient. Now it appears to have unveiled a £1bn plan that would achieve less than GKN's own agreement with the trustees, at a greater cash cost which would erode shareholder value. I think our shareholders deserve better."

Melrose has been approached for comment.

Read more: Melrose lowers GKN shareholder threshold and confirms £1bn pension plug

