Rebecca Smith

Ocado has reported revenue growth for the first quarter of the year, despite being impacted by the severe weather brought by winter storms at the beginning of March.

It said growth was not better than the year before due to the weather, which brought down sales by nearly one per cent over the quarter.

Shares dipped two per cent in early trading.

The figures

For the 13 weeks to 4 March, the online grocery retailer reported revenue of £363.4m, a rise of 11.7 per cent on the year before. For the first quarter update last year, Ocado had reported revenue growth of 13.1 per cent.

There was an 11.1 per cent rise in the average orders per week to 280,000.

However, average order size dipped slightly with inflation offset by reduced items per basket.

That was down 0.4 per cent to £110.45 compared to the 2017 figure of £110.85.

Ocado said the reported rate of retail revenue growth was broadly the same as the same period the year before, as it operated "at maximum capacity" for most of the quarter.

Why it's interesting

The bad weather brought at the beginning of the month had threatened to disrupt Ocado's raft of deliveries.

But despite the severe snow and ice, nearly 300,000 orders were delivered over the last week of the quarter "often in the most trying conditions", Ocado's boss said.

The retailer has also been boosted in recent months by news of an international partnership with Sobeys in Canada.

Ocado's international deals have been long-awaited and now it seems they look set to keep on coming. After announcing an agreement with French firm Groupe Casino in November, in January Ocado announced a tie-up with food retailer Sobeys to create an online grocery business in Canada.

What the company said

Tim Steiner, Ocado's chief executive said it was another quarter of strong underlying sales growth for the firm - in line with guidance for the year.

He said good progress was being made developing a new customer fulfilment centre in Andover, and on track to open its latest facility in Erith in the middle of the year.

"Taking advantage of the opportunities ahead of us is both challenging and exhilarating," Steiner said. "The business is firmly looking forward."

