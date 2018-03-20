Rebecca Smith

While consumers could see prices fall by up to 1.2 per cent if Britain were to ditch all tariffs once it had left the European Union, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said any gains from this would be small.

In a new report out today, the think tank said the result from the complete abolition of tariffs was "not large" when stacked up against the estimated two per cent rise in prices due to the drop in the pound that followed the referendum result.

Read more: Consumer spending could rebound in the 2020s if Brexit is a success

Peter Levell, a senior research economist at IFS and the author of the analysis, said in fact the 1.2 per cent reduction in prices forecast was "likely to be an overestimate".

He said:

This is because tariff rates are not particularly high on average, especially when one accounts for the EU's various trade agreements. In addition, the costs of goods imported from outside the EU make up only a relatively small fraction of UK household spending. If tariff reductions were restricted to products that the UK did not produce domestically, as some have proposed, the impact on prices would be smaller still.

The report said "simple arithmetic" indicated little scope for consumer prices to dip considerably in the wake of Brexit despite leaving the customs union - giving Britain the opportunity to have an independent trade policy and cut tariffs on imports.

The IFS pointed out that the average "most-favoured nation" tariff that would apply to UK imports had they come from countries with which the EU has no trade agreements is 4.6 per cent. If the EU's various trade agreements, waiving or reducing tariffs for imports from certain locations, are accounted for, the average tariff is 2.8 per cent.

The report also said that for every £100 spent by UK households, only £26 is affected - whether directly or indirectly - by the import prices of goods on which tariffs are charge.

Read more: Scotland fillets government over Brexit fisheries flop