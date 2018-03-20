Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy – opening the door to future claims

Oliver Gill

Harvey Weinstein’s film and TV company filed for bankruptcy overnight, rendering all non-disclosure agreements null and void.

The formal insolvency opens the door for more parties to reveal confidential information about Weinstein.

The filing with a Delaware court listed up to $1bn of liabilities and up to the same amount of assets. The Weinstein Company said it had struck a deal with affiliate Lantern Capital to acquire its assets.

The firm spent months trying to find a buyer or new investor following historical allegations of misconduct by Weinstein. More than 70 women have accused the producer of sexual misconduct. He denies having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Read more: The Weinstein Company's assets have been sold in an 11th hour deal

Lions Gate Entertainment and Miramax had made offers for some of the Weinstein Company assets but deals fell through.

However, with Lantern’s deal could now prompt a bidding war for the remnants of the company. Its court-agreed deal may set a floor for future offers.

“Since October, it has been reported that Harvey Weinstein used non-disclosure agreements as a secret weapon to silence his accusers. Effective immediately, those ‘agreements’ end,” the company said in an emailed statement sent to Reuters.

Read more: Goldman Sachs has now completely written off its stake in Weinstein Co