Ross McLean

France boss Didier Deschamps has plunged the future of Manchester United’s £89m midfielder Paul Pogba into fresh doubt after claiming he will not be enjoying his current predicament at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old returned to United in August 2016 for a then world-record fee, but has fallen out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho this season and has been omitted from the starting XI for the last three matches.

“I don’t know what it is,” said Deschamps. “I’m sure I’ll hear about it. Of course, it’s a situation he won’t be enjoying.

“As to why or how things came to this, there may be many reasons. I have a great deal of talks with players at our training camps, to gauge their feelings, it’s not just Paul.

“Obviously, this is a situation he won’t appreciate in relation to everything he’s done. There can be many, varied reasons. He can’t be happy with what he’s going through with his club.”

Pogba was an unused substitute as United beat fellow Premier League side Brighton 2-0 on Saturday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals, where they have been drawn against Tottenham.