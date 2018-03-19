Tyre maker Michelin to buy UK engineer Fenner for £1.3bn

Courtney Goldsmith

French tyre firm Michelin has announced a deal to buy Britain's Fenner for £1.3bn in order to ramp up its offering to mining clients.

Fenner, a UK engineering firm which makes conveyor belts for the mining sector, was valued at £1.2bn and Michelin will take on Fenner's debt of £102m.

Each Fenner shareholder will receive 610p per share in the British firm, offering a premium of 30.7 per cent to Fenner's closing share price on 16 March.

"Mastering high-technology materials is key to creating value in the coming years. Fenner will enable Michelin to accelerate its growth in this area, and to strengthen its position as a key player in the recovering mining markets with a comprehensive offering," said Jean-Dominique Senard, the chief executive of Michelin.

Fenner's boss Mark Abrahams said the cultural fit and business opportunities with Michelin were "excellent".

Michelin added that the acquisition of Fenner would allow it to break into the reinforced polymer markets, especially in consumer goods, industrial devices and medical segments.

