Ross McLean

Paceman Anthony Watson is set to be sidelined from England’s summer tour to South Africa after having his season ended by the Achilles injury sustained during Saturday’s clash with Ireland at Twickenham.

The 24-year-old was forced from the field after 34 minutes of England’s 24-15 defeat as Ireland claimed only the third Grand Slam in their history and consigned Eddie Jones’s side to a third successive loss.

It is understood that Bath flyer Watson, who has scored 15 tries in 33 Tests for England, will be out for six months, meaning he will miss the remainder of the season and June’s three-Test series in South Africa.

“Anthony has been in superb form this year, and we’re obviously really disappointed to have lost him at a critical part of the season,” said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

“However, he is in great hands here with the support of the medical team at Bath Rugby, and we will be working to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Watson, who underwent rehabilitation work on another Achilles injury last year, had started ahead of Mike Brown at full-back for England’s Six Nations showdowns against France and Ireland.

The injury is also a major blow to Bath, who are currently seventh in the Premiership, five points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle and a place in the play-offs.