Ross McLean

Chelsea centre-half Andreas Christensen has credited a pep talk from former Stamford Bridge skipper John Terry for restoring his confidence following a mid-season slump in form.

Christensen returned from a two-year loan spell with German side Borussia Monchengladbach last summer and has featured prominently for boss Antonio Conte, effectively ousting David Luiz from the side.

The 21-year-old defender, however, was at fault for Barcelona’s equaliser in their Champions League last-16 first-leg clash last month, as well as for goals conceded against Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City in recent weeks.

Terry is now leading Aston Villa’s charge from the Championship to the top flight but has visited Chelsea’s Cobham training complex this month, presenting Christensen with the opportunity to pick his brains.

“I try to keep things inside the club, not bringing anything home with me,” said Christensen. “My team-mates have seen all my other performances, so they know these mistakes aren’t typical for me.

“I have had a smaller talk with John Terry. He has also experienced setbacks and it is always nice to talk to someone watching it from the outside and to learn that they have experienced the same.

“He told me that it is natural to make mistakes and he tried to put it in perspective for me, saying that if a forward misses a chance, he can make it good again by scoring when he gets the next opportunity,

“But we can’t change a goal scored against us, so when we make mistakes it is more crucial and it is easy for people to point fingers. I have realised it, looked at it and now I have moved on.”

Christensen conceded that he thought he might be omitted from the starting XI for Chelsea’s FA Cup clash with Leicester on Sunday, which the Blues won to set up a semi-final showdown with Southampton at Wembley next month.

As it was, the Denmark international impressed against the Foxes before being substituted in extra-time and replaced by Gary Cahill.

“I thought I might be out of the next match [after the errors] but I try to tell myself that before these matches I have played all the other ones almost with no mistakes at all,” added Christensen.

“I hope the reason I get to start, because the coach knows he can trust me, I haven’t made any mistakes, but been very solid for a long period. I am focusing on all the good games I have played this season.

“But it has been difficult. You are not doubting yourself, but you might get a bit more cautious in what you do, and that can make things even worse. It is difficult to move on and I’ve been annoyed with myself.”