BT strikes a deal with union to close defined benefit pension scheme

Telecoms giant BT today struck a deal with its largest trade union to close its defined benefit pension scheme.

The firm reached an agreement with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) on the future arrangements for 20,000 staff by promising more generous payments into its defined contribution scheme, with maximum company contributions of 11 per cent of salary.

BT and the CWU also agreed to work together to establish a new "hybrid" pension agreement over the coming year for team members leaving the pension scheme. The new arrangement will combine the elements of both defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes for lower paid employees.

A defined benefit scheme locks in a specific retirement income, whereas a defined contribution fund pays a variable income stream based on the performance of investments.

BT aims to close its pension scheme, one of the UK's largest, to future benefits from 31 May. The scheme was closed to new members from 2001, but it has continued to accrue liabilities, creating a deficit estimated to be around £14bn.

BT chief executive Gavin Patterson said: "I feel it's critical that we provide fair, flexible and affordable pensions for all our people. I'm committed to helping them save for retirement, so I'm pleased we've reached an agreement with our unions.

"These changes also bring far more financial certainty for the company in terms of our future pension arrangements. This will help us balance the needs of BT pensioners with the investments we are making to future-proof the UK's communications networks and improve customer experience."

Andy Kerr, CWU's deputy general secretary added that the hybrid pension will be an "innovative solution that will share future risk between BT and our members".

The agreement follows a deal reached with the Prospect union in February to close the pension scheme to around 10,000 managers.

