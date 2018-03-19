James Booth

The area around the Gherkin was cordoned off today to protect City workers from “big chunks of ice” that were falling from the roof.

According to one employee barriers were put up to protect workers from “big chunks of ice coming down throughout the day”.

Another employee said that high winds blew “ice blocks” down from the 180m tall building onto the plaza below.

“There was a strong wind and we saw some ice blocks falling down,” they said.

One City worker based in the 41 storey building, blamed its conical design for the ice cascades.

“There were ice balls falling off our roof this morning so they have cordoned of the pavements downstairs - that is the downside to having a round roof,” they said.

The City was hit by an unseasonable snowstorm yesterday as the Beast from the East’s smaller sibling returned, bringing with it subzero conditions.

This is not the first time unsuspecting pedestrians have been threatened by debris falling from the 180m building.

In 2005 a window fell from the 28th floor of the building onto the plaza below. The building’s management erected a covered walkway to protect staff while they carried out safety checks on the building's 743 glass windows.

The skyscraper 30 St Mary Axe, more commonly known as the Gherkin because of its distinctive shape, was designed by architect Lord Foster who also designed Wembley Stadium and City Hall.

The building is home to tenants including fund manager Standard Life Wealth, US law firms Kirkland & Ellis and Hunton & Williams and trading software provider ION Trading.