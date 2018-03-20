Transition agreed, time to look to the future

Rachel Cunliffe

After months of uncertainty and frustration, we should all welcome yesterday’s news: a Brexit transition deal has been agreed, and is to due be signed later this week.

Crucially, the rights of citizens living abroad have been confirmed – the status of the 4.5m Europeans who have made their home in the the UK will no longer be in doubt, and nor will that of their British counterparts.

This milestone agreement does, however, highlight the need for continued compromise and pragmatism.

Among Brexiteers, there is already frustration brewing that the UK will not be completely free from EU oversight until the end of 2020 – meaning an extra 21 months of complying with EU regulations, adhering to fishing rules, and being under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

However, they should try to temper their impatience. Undoing decades of legal and political entanglements with the EU was never going to be an overnight process, and it is worth taking the time to get it right and maintain stability. Britain will be off on its own soon enough.

For those Remainers still harboring hopes of preventing Brexit, this should be a reality check: Britain is leaving the EU, and no amount of scaremongering about “cliff edges” will resonate, not when there is firm evidence of both sides working pragmatically.

Business should be breathing a sigh of relief, but the news does come with caveats. Monday’s agreement is not yet legally enforceable, and Michel Barnier’s reminder that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” means that cautious firms may still wish to enact their contingency plans, albeit in a slimmed-down form. Businesses have not had the luxury of ambiguity employed by politicians on both sides since the EU referendum. They must make tough decisions about their future, and if that means needing to relocate some offices or individuals, so be it. This is particularly relevant for the City, with a deal on financial services yet to be agreed.

The most positive thing we can look forward to is the potential for the UK to immediately start negotiating trade deals with other nations. This is Liam Fox’s moment to shine, and Britain’s chance to show the rest of the world that we are very much open to global business. In defiance of Donald Trump’s feud with the EU and China over tariffs, the UK has an opportunity to relaunch itself as a beacon of free trade. We should seize it.

