Aim-listed Accrol — that manufactures toilet paper, kitchen towels and facial tissues — saw its shares tumble more than 63 per cent today after the company warned of a greater than expected full-year adjusted underlying loss.

Accrol blamed the disappointing trading update on an “escalation in internal costs, input costs and adverse foreign exchange hedging”.

The Blackburn-based firm warned that it now expects its full-year adjusted underlying loss to be in the region of £5m. The firm also said it “is likely to breach one of its banking covenants”.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said that investors who already bailed out the company last year “will today be fuming” at the update. He cited how the company’s share prices have dropped more than 85 per cent since its June 2016 stock market listing.

“Accrol’s trading update says the magnitude of cost escalation has only ‘very recently’ become fully apparent to the board of directors,” Mould said. “However, the company has been aware of cost pressures for some time as that was a key reason behind last October’s major profit warning.”

Accrol chairmanPeter Cheung called last year's profit warning “extremely challenging,” and said the company had passed the worst: they ushered in a new chief executive, completed a full operational review and began a restructuring process.

Accrol's shares closed down more than 63 per cent at 10.25p.

