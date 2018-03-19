Courtney Goldsmith

Bosses will face fines and criminal punishments for neglecting the interests of their employees' pensions in tough new powers proposed for the UK's pensions watchdog.

Under proposals published today by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), The Pensions Regulator (TPR) will be given powers to punish company directors who deliberately put their company's pension scheme at risk through punitive fines.

The DWP will also introduce legislation making it a criminal offence to commit "wilful or grossly reckless" behaviour in relation to a pension scheme.

Read more: British Steel's pension fund shake-up clears key hurdles

The government is looking to minimise the risk of another BHS or Carillion-style collapse, both of which had large pension deficits, by giving TPR greater powers of scrutiny.

Lesley Titcomb, the chief executive of TPR, welcomed the new powers, saying they would improve the watchdog's "regulatory grip".

“We will now work closely with government to develop the white paper’s proposals, including fines and criminal sanctions, to ensure they are proportionate, act as an effective deterrent and work in practice," Titcomb said.

However, Tomb Selby, senior analyst at AJ Bell, said despite the new suggestions, "anyone hoping the government would come down on firms like a tonne of bricks will likely be disappointed" with the white paper.

“There are reasons for the government’s reticence in taking the hammer to firms sponsoring DB [defined benefit pension] schemes. These companies are central to the UK economy, employing hundreds of thousands of people across all manner of sectors.

"Policymakers will therefore be keen to ensure any measures to protect pension scheme members do not disproportionately affect the ability of these businesses to spend and invest in the short-term – particularly with Brexit now just 12 months away."



Read more: Melrose lowers GKN shareholder threshold and confirms £1bn pension plug