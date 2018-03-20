Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover retail, mining and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Yours Clothing

Yours Clothing, the UK’s fastest growing plus-size fashion retailer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Wall as a non-executive director. Jonathan, who is also chief digital officer at Missguided, will join the business on 1 April. Yours Clothing continues to expand and currently operates 135 stores throughout the UK, 10 internationally in addition to a number of websites in various different languages, shipping to more than 90 countries. Jonathan will support the executive management team and Saeed Hatteea, chairman, in continuing to expand the Yours brand across channels both in the UK and internationally. Jonathan’s knowledge will be invaluable in helping the business achieve its significant potential as it expands.

Tharisa

Mining group Tharisa has appointed Zhong Liang Hong to the board as a non-executive director with effect from 1 April. Mr Hong represents Fujian Wuhang Stainless Steel and Hong Kong HeYi Mining Resources Company which respectively hold 7.46 per cent and 1.99 per cent of Tharisa’s issued share capital with voting rights as at 1 March. A Chinese national, he holds a bachelor’s degree in ferrous metallurgy from the Shanghai Metallurgy Technology Academy. He has 33 years’ experience in commodity trading. He started his career in 1980 at the Baosteel Group and from 1995 to 1999 was responsible for the procurement department of Baosteel’s Shanghai No 5 Steel Mill. In 2001 he founded Shanghai Hongli Metal Material and is still the chairman of this company. In 2002 he expanded his business to import manganese into China and became the sole manganese agent in China acting for BHP Billiton. He will serve on Tharisa’s risk committee.

Baker Botts

Lewis Jones, an energy transactions specialist, has joined international law firm Baker Botts’ London office as a partner in its global projects group. Lewis was previously a partner for almost five years with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP an international law firm in London. Prior to this, he was a partner with Vinson and Elkins, which included several years spent based in the United Arab Emirates. He has an excellent understanding of the corporate issues and commercial drivers facing today’s energy industry, including industry consolidation, the increasing role of private equity and the development of new technologies. He obtained a BA (Hons) from Newcastle University, England, and a CPE and finals from the College of Law in Lancaster Gate, England. He is qualified to practice law in England and Wales.

