Consumer spending growth is expected to slow this year, but an uplift is predicted for the 2020s if the UK negotiates a favourable Brexit deal.

Growth is projected to slow to 1.1 per cent, down from 1.8 per cent in 2017, according to PwC.

This is down to essential costs taking up an increasing amount of household budgets. By 2030, housing and utilities will take up 30 per cent of outgoings, compared to the current rate of 27 per cent.

The pressure this puts on incomes, combined with changing consumer habits, is set to weigh on spending in the areas of food, clothing, alcohol, tobacco and transport.

But a favourable deal between the UK and the EU could see growth return to the long-term trend of two per cent.

Economists are also predicting that the rise of automation could boost spending. As jobs are replaced by machines, prices for the consumer are likely to drop.

Meanwhile, technological innovations are set to create new jobs to replace those dying out.

“Winning retailers are already investing in technology, AI and people skills, in order to manage their costs and serve their customers better," commented Lisa Hooker, consumer markets leader at PwC. "In future, we may also see some consumer-facing businesses re-evaluate their core purpose in the face of shrinking markets, or expand their already trusted brands into faster growing areas of consumer spending, such as leisure, healthcare and financial services."

