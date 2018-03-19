Frank Dalleres

World Rugby has sought clarification from its European counterparts over Sunday’s controversial match between Belgium and Spain, which sparked furious debate about the impartiality of officiating.

Spain players angrily confronted Romanian referee Vlad Iordaschescu after their shock 18-10 defeat in Brussels, which ensured that Romania and not the Iberians progressed to next year’s World Cup.

It has since emerged that Spanish officials last month requested that Rugby Europe – headed by Romanian Octavian Morariu – change the refereeing team to avoid a possible conflict of interests.

“While World Rugby does not appoint match officials for the Rugby Europe Championship, it is in contact with Rugby Europe to understand the context of events relating to the Belgium v Spain match in Brussels on Sunday, which doubled as an important RWC 2019 qualifier,” said the governing body.

Spain had been widely expected to beat Belgium and claim an automatic qualifying spot for the 2019 World Cup in Japan but suffered a shock defeat, with all of the hosts’ points coming from penalties.

Spanish rugby chiefs vowed to lodge a formal complaint with Rugby Europe and request a review of the decisions made by the all-Romanian team of officials, suggesting that they may have been “deliberately partial to favour the interests of Romania”.

Former France scrum-half Jean-Michel Aguirre, who is now a liaison between the Spanish federation and French clubs, called the decision-making “very partisan” and “almost dishonest”.

He added: “The match was not played equally – even the Belgians have said it.”

Spain could still reach the tournament for only the second time ever and the first since 1999 but defeat to Belgium means they must now beat Portugal and then World Cup regulars Samoa in order to do so.