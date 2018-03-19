Lack of women in top roles means TfL pays men a fifth more than women

Alexandra Rogers

Male employees at Transport for London (TfL) are paid a fifth more than their female colleagues, according to gender pay gap data released by the the Greater London Authority (GLA) today.

Sadiq Khan said there was still a "significant" pay gap between men and women employed at City Hall, Transport for London (TfL) and the Metropolitan Police, but that the disparity was not down to women being paid less for doing the same job, but because of the lack of women in senior roles.

The pay contrast is greatest for Transport for London (TfL), where women are paid £22.14 per hour while men are paid £27.56 per hour, representing a gap of nearly 20 per cent.

Khan said: “I am determined to do everything in my power to address the gender pay gap that has existed both unchallenged and hidden away for far too long. While the data I have published today makes for painful reading for all at City Hall and the majority of the GLA group, it’s only by taking these steps and highlighting that there is a problem, that we will properly address the inequalities in our society.

“It’s abundantly clear that we all need to do more to understand why there are not enough women in senior leadership roles, and then ensure we remove those barriers, so that across our great city we are adopting the highest possible standards for fair pay, good working conditions and gender equality."

TfL said it will introduce targets to reduce the gender pay gap each year, as well as anonymous job applications and a new development programme for groups under-represented in senior roles. It is also launching a diversity initiative.

The gender pay gap at the GLA, meanwhile, is 6.14 per cent.

Khan first published gender pay gap data for GLA in November 2016. The figures released today show the gap for all GLA bodies has not narrowed from 4.82 per cent in 2016 to 4.81 per cent last year, despite City Hall introducing a number of measures to promote opportunities to women.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of The Fawcett Society, said: “It is not surprising to see for example TfL reporting a larger pay gap. We know that they have highly segregated workforces with men dominating higher paid roles. What matters now is the action they will commit to taking to close the gap.”

The gender pay gap for full-time workers in London is lower than the national average at just over 16 per cent. Nationally, it is 18 per cent.

