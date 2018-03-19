Scotland fillets government over Brexit fisheries flop

Catherine Neilan

The hours-old transition deal is being savaged by the Scottish fishing industry for failing to restore control of the UK's waters by leaving the Common Fisheries Policy on day one of Brexit.

The deal, revealed this afternoon by Brexit secretary David Davis and EU negotiator Michel Barnier, includes "specific safeguards when it comes to annual fishing negotiations".

"These arrangements will only apply for the negotiations in 2019, since we will still be a member state for those that take place at the end of this year," Davis explained. "Through 2020 we will be negotiating fishing opportunities as an independent coastal state, deciding who can access our waters and on what terms.

"For the year where it is relevant, we have agreed the European Union will have to consult us ahead of the negotiations. And the United Kingdom’s share of the total catch cannot be changed, protecting the interests of the United Kingdom fishing community."

But chief executive of the Scottish Fisherman’s Federation, Bertie Armstrong, blasted this agreement as a failure on the government's part.

"This falls far short of an acceptable deal," he said. "We will leave the EU and leave the CFP, but hand back sovereignty over our seas a few seconds later. Our fishing communities’ fortunes will still be subject to the whim and largesse of the EU for another two years.

"Put simply, we do not trust them to look after us. So we issue this warning to the EU: be careful what you do or the consequences later will be severe. To our politicians we say this: some have tried to secure a better deal but our governments have let us down."

Scotland's first minister Nicola Stugeon said: "This is shaping up to be a massive sellout of the Scottish fishing industry by the Tories. The promises that were made to them during the EU referendum and since are already being broken - as many of us warned they would be."

Scotland’s rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing added: "The Tories have sold out the Scottish fishing industry once again and Ruth Davidson should be shame-faced for her fastest broken Brexit promise yet. Just last week she said ‘Britain will leave the CFP as of March 2019’.

"Now we know not only will the UK have to abide by CFP rules during the transition period, it will lose the voting rights it has now. The Tories have delivered the worst possible outcome for Scotland’s fishing industry.

Scottish Conservative MP John Lamont said he would vote down the Brexit deal with it comes to the Commons unless the UK has full control of fish stocks and vessel access.

And even Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson was vocal in her annoyance at the deal.

She said: "During these negotiations, we wanted to gain control over our waters from as early as the end of next year.

"The EU was not willing to move on this. That we now have to wait until 2020 to assume full control is an undoubted disappointment.

"Having spoken to fishing leaders today, I know they are deeply frustrated with this outcome. There is no ignoring the fact that this falls short of what they had hoped for in the short-term."

Davidson, who is seen as possible contender for future Conservative leader, added: "Over the long-term, today's agreement makes clear that, from 2020, the UK will be an independent coastal state, deciding who can access our waters and on what terms.

"I am more determined than ever to ensure that this long-term prize for our fishing industry is seized.

"So I should make it clear today that I will not support a deal as we leave the EU which, over the long-term, fails to deliver that full control over fish stocks and vessel access."