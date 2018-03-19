James Booth

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is working on a project to create a digital challenger bank, Sky News has reported.

According to the report the project is being led by the bank’s former chief operating officer Mark Bailie.

A spokesperson for RBS said: “Our industry is changing rapidly and therefore we need to keep pace with this by launching new approaches to better serve our customers.

"We will not comment on media speculation, but we're focused on using automation and technology to deliver a more efficient banking experience that better reflects the changing way our customers now bank."

The move would put it in competition with challenger banks such as Atom Bank, Tandem Bank, Metro Bank, Monzo and Revolut which have shaken up the UK banking market in recent years.

Last year Revolut announced that it had passed the 1m customer mark, with around half of those in the UK, while rival Monzo said that it would have half a million customer accounts by the end of 2017.

Meanwhile, the bank has allowed a vote at its annual general meeting (AGM), following pressure from shareholders, on the creation of an advisory committee that would have a say on issues such as executive pay.

The measure will need 75 per cent support in order to be passed, rather than the standard 50 per cent.

A spokesperson for the bank said: “RBS has been very clear in its support for enhanced corporate governance and, in particular, stakeholder engagement.”