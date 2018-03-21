views
The '£17,808 cost' of mistiming your FTSE investments

 
Markets Stabilise After Turbulence Last Week
Investors can make irrational decisions when markets are volatile (Source: Getty)

Buying low and selling high is every investor’s goal. However, timing the market precisely is notoriously difficult, if not impossible.

Research undertaken by Schroders shows how costly it can be when the timing is wrong.

Over three decades, mistimed decisions on an investment of £1,000 could have cost you nearly £18,000-worth of returns.

Our research examined the performance of three indices that reflect performance of the UK stock market – the FTSE 100, the FTSE 250 and the FTSE All-Share.

If in 1987 you had invested £1,000 in the FTSE 250 and left the investment alone for the next 30 years it would now be worth £24,686. (Bear in mind, of course, that past performance is no guarantee of future returns).

However, if you had tried to time your entry in and out of the market during that period and missed out on the index’s 30 best days the same investment would now be worth £6,878, or £17,808 less.

In terms of annualised returns, over the last 30 years you would have made:

  • 11.3 per cent if you stayed invested the whole time
  • 9.3 per cent if you missed the 10 best days
  • 7.9 per cent if you missed the 20 best days
  • 6.6 per cent if you missed the 30 best days

The 2 per cent difference to annual returns between being invested the whole time and missing the 10 best days doesn’t seem much but the effect builds up over time, as shown in the table below.

UK stock investment returns since 1987

Index Return on £1,000 over 30 years Less the best 10 days Less the best 20 days Less the best 30 days
FTSE 250 £24,686 £14,456 £9,750 £6,878
FTSE All share £13,320 £7,124 £4,637 £3,168
FTSE 100 £12,989 £6,691 £4,238 £2,833

Source: Schroders. Thomson Reuters Datastream. Data shown is for total return indices, which include dividend payments, between 23 October 1987 and 23 October 2017. Past performance is not a guide to future returns.

When observing returns over long periods, investors should also bear in mind that markets can be volatile, with many ups and downs during the timespan.

Nick Kirrage, an equity value fund manager and a blogger on The Value Perspective, said: “You would have been a pretty unlucky investor to have missed the 30 best days in 30 years of investing, but the figures make a point. The point is that timing the market can be very, very costly.

“Investors are often too emotional about the decisions they make: when markets dive, too many investors panic and sell; when shares have had a good spell, too many investors go on a buying spree.

“The irony is that historically many of the stock market’s best periods have tended to follow some of the worst days, as shown in previous Schroders research.

“It’s important to have a plan of how long you plan to stay invested, with that plan matching the goals of what you’re trying to achieve, be it money for retirement or your children’s university education. Then it's just a matter of sticking to it - don't let unchecked emotions derail your plans.”

Schroders has devised an investIQ test that measures emotional biases. It aims to make investors more aware of these biases so they can make better decisions. Take the test.

Important Information: The views and opinions contained herein are those of name, David Brett, Investment Writer, and may not necessarily represent views expressed or reflected in other Schroders communications, strategies or funds. The sectors and securities shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be considered a recommendation to buy or sell. This communication is marketing material.

This material is intended to be for information purposes only and is not intended as promotional material in any respect. The material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. The material is not intended to provide and should not be relied on for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and may not be repeated. The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amounts originally invested. All investments involve risks including the risk of possible loss of principal. Information herein is believed to be reliable but Schroders does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. The opinions in this document include some forecasted views. We believe we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know. However, there is no guarantee than any forecasts or opinions will be realised. These views and opinions may change. Issued by Schroder Investment Management Limited, 31 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QA. Registration No. 1893220 England. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

