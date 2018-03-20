F45 founder: We could team up with another fitness brand for a joint IPO

Alys Key

Fitness chain F45 could sell up to a private equity house or go public in the next five years, its founder has said.

Speaking to City A.M., co-chief executive Rob Deutsch said the business would focus on growth for the next two years, but could look at a transaction in the future.

He also suggested that the group could be combined with another fitness business and float as a fitness conglomerate.

"Maybe the one [private equity house] that owns Pure would buy us and list the two together," he said

Budget gym group Pure Gym investigated a possible IPO last year, but was eventually sold to US buyout firm LGP. The only fitness group currently listed in London remains The Gym Group.

This comes as F45, which uses a franchise model to expand its team training studios, targets 1,100 studios to be open around the world by the end of the year. At least 50 of these will be in the UK, with several in London.

Planned openings in London scheduled for this year include sites at Tower Bridge, Liverpool Street and Oxford Circus.

