Conviviality's chief executive steps down after series of profit warnings

The chief executive of embattled drinks distributor Conviviality has stepped down after the retailer announced a series of profit warnings.

The company said this afternoon that Diana Hunter will step down with immediate effect, but that she will stay with the firm to handle the transition to new leadership. Non-executive chairman David Adams will become the company's executive chairman.

Conviviality has brought in PwC to consult on a review of the business in a bid to raise funds after the firm discovered a £30m tax bill.

The company suspended trading in its shares before announcing the tax error because its share price was hammered the week before when it admitted to an accounting error, which is expected to impact profits.

Conviviality, which owns Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, is now in talks with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) over its tax affairs, and has said HMRC has been receptive to the needs of the business.