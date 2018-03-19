Alexandra Rogers

Telefonica has poached Uber's former head of Northern Europe Jo Bertram as its chief digital and strategy officer following her controversial departure from the taxi-hailing start up.

Bertram announced she was leaving the company in October last year, as the ride-hailing app began its fight to retain its licence to operate in London. Bertram has overseen Uber's operations in London, the UK and across the rest of Europe since 2013.

Former O2 director of customer service Gareth Turpin will also become sales director. Both he and Bertram will start their roles in April and report directly to Mark Evans, Telefónica UK CEO.

Bertram said:

“I am thrilled to be joining Telefónica UK at this exciting time of unprecedented change, where new technologies have the ability to shape the industry, and where digital will be critical to future success. O2 has a long heritage in putting the customer first and I am honoured to be joining such an impressive, passionate and collaborative team. In addition to my new appointment with Telefónica, I will be continuing in an advisory support role for EQT Ventures and its portfolio companies on the growth stage of their journeys."

Mark Evans, Telefónica UK’s chief executive officer, added:

“I am excited to be able to announce that Jo Bertram will be joining the team and bringing with her a wealth of innovative and customer centric experience. Alongside her, Gareth Turpin will assume the role of Sales Director following a long and successful tenure in the business. Both appointments will strengthen the team as a whole, bringing new perspectives from inside and out. I am confident that our 50:50 gender split Executive Committee has the talent and capability to take Telefónica UK to the next level.”

The news will boost Telefonica, part of O2, whose owner is mulling ambitious plans for a float or sale of the mobile operator. Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is working with private equity fund CVC to buy a controlling share in Telefonica's infrastructure division in a deal worth €1.5bn (£1.3bn), the Sunday Times reported.

The operator will also bid in Ofcom's auction of 5G services tomorrow, along with EE, Three-owner Hutchison 3G, Vodafone and US-owned challenger Airspan.

Regulator Ofcom's sale will allow mobile providers to roll-out 5G plans in around a year's time. A total of 190 MHz on offer. Some 40 MHz relates to a 2.3 GHz band; this is compatible with current Apple and Samsung phones and will effectively boost the current 4G capabilities of the winning bidders.

In addition, there is 150 MHz on offer in the 3.4 GHz band. This the spectrum that will be used for future 5G services. While today's devices will not support the band, it is hoped in around a year new technology will enable it to be used.

