Carpetright's shares slide on news of possible store closures

Helen Cahill

Carpetright's shares are down by more than 10 per cent today after it emerged the retailer is restructuring the business.

The floorings specialist has brought in Deloitte to look at a range of fundraising options, and it is likely the company will pursue a company voluntary agreement (CVA), which would allow it to negotiate rent reductions with landlords.

Carpetright would need to secure approval from creditors for the CVA, and it is thought the agreement will involve the retailer shutting down some of its stores. Carpetright has more than 400 stores in the UK, and has outlets in the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland.

At time of writing, Carpetright's share price was down 11.3 per cent to 49.5p.

A spokesperson for Carpetright said: "As announced on 1 March we are examining a range of options to accelerate the turnaround of the business and strengthen its balance sheet. This process is ongoing and the group will update the market on these initiatives as required."

The news comes as New Look's creditors prepare to vote on its CVA this week. If creditors approve the agreement, New Look will shut 60 stores, putting 980 jobs at risk, and rents on around 400 stores will be cut.