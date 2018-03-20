Rebecca Smith

Vienna reigns supreme as the best place in the world for quality of life - the ninth year on the trot it has held the title.

According to Mercer's 20th annual quality of living survey, London has slipped, coming in at 41st for quality of life, down a spot on last year's study of 450 cities across the world. It fared worse for city sanitation, ranked 67th.

London failed to climb the list as it deals with "persistent issues with traffic congestion and air pollution", but it did score top marks for access to public transport, and the variety and quality of theatres and restaurants.

Honolulu was crowned top of the city sanitation list, followed by Helsinki and Ottawa in joint second, while Dhaka and Port au Prince trailed at the bottom.

Zurich, Auckland, Munich and Vancouver rounded off the top five of cities with the best quality of life overall, with Singapore and Montevideo the top ranked cities in Asia and Latin America, placing 25th and 77th respectively.

Top ranked cities for quality of life Top cities for sanitation 1. Vienna 1. Honolulu 2. Zurich =2. Helsinki =3. Auckland =2. Ottawa =3. Munich 4. Minneapolis 5. Vancouver 5. Auckland 6. Dusseldorf 6. Wellington 7. Frankfurt 7. Adelaide 8. Geneva =8. Calgary 9. Copenhagen =8. Copenhagen 10. Basel =8. Kobe 11. Sydney =8. Oslo 12. Amsterdam =8. Stockholm 13. Berlin =8. Zurich 14. Bern =14. Basel 15. Wellington =14. Bern =16. Melbourne =14. Boston =16. Toronto =14. Geneva 18. Luxembourg =14. Melbourne =19. Ottawa =14. Montreal =19. Hamburg =14. Nurnberg =14. Perth =14. Vancouver

Living conditions are analysed according to 39 factors, grouped into 10 categories for the rankings. These include housing, public services and transport, as well as schools and education, and the political and social environment.

“With increasing globalisation and changing demographic of the workforce - attracting and retaining the right talent is set to be one of the key challenges for businesses over the next five years,” said Ilya Bonic, senior partner and president of Mercer’s career business.

An increasingly diverse workforce is both more mobile and digital with highly diverging requirements and aspirations in terms of career, lifestyle and ultimately where and how they want to work. Companies need to consider these factors in their value proposition to both their local and their expatriate employees.

