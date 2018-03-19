Pound moves on reports that Brexit transition deal agreed

Catherine Neilan

The pound climbed against the euro this morning, amid reports that the UK had struck a transition deal with the European Union.

Brexit secretary David Davis has travelled to Brussels to meet his counterpart Michel Barnier ahead of the European Council summit on Thursday, where it is widely expected a deal will be confirmed. A deal was expected to be concluded as early as today.

Widespread reports suggest a deal has been agreed and will be announced later today. Officials told reporters this morning that "good progress" had been made.

This morning the pound rose against most major currencies. Against the dollar, the pound is up 0.6 per cent at $1.4030, and it's also up 0.5 per cent against the euro at €1.1406.

Other reports suggest that Theresa May has accepted Barnier's controversial "backstop" proposal regarding the Irish border. This remains the major outstanding issue for the two sides to move forward.