Claire's Accessories files for bankruptcy in the US

Claire's Accessories has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US, in a bid to bring down its debt by $1.9bn (£1.4bn).

The retailer has agreed a deal with creditors, which include Elliott Management and Monarch Alternative Capital, which have agreed to give the company $575m in new capital.

Claire's, which is owned by Apollo Global Management, said that when the process is complete in September 2018, it will have more than $150m in cash, and will have brought down its debt burden significantly.

The company does not expect the restructuring to affect its stores and operations in the UK and across Europe.

The retail chain said it was entering the restructuring process from "a position of unique operational strength". In the UK, Claire's sales rose 4.4 per cent to £127m in 2016.

Ron Marshall, Claire's chief executive, said: "This transaction substantially reduces the debt on our balance sheet and will enhance our efforts to provide the best possible experience for our customers.

"We will complete this process as a healthier, more profitable company, which will position us to be an even stronger business partner for our suppliers, concessions, partners and franchisees."

Claire's hired Lazard in January to advise on its debt load, which had reached around $2bn.