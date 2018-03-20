Rebecca Smith

John Lewis opens a new store at White City in Westfield London today, with the high street stalwart promising to deliver a level of personalised shopping which has, so far, been "the preserve of boutique shops".

The new shop is 230,000 sq ft and forms part of the £600m White City, Westfield extension.

John Lewis said its department store will offer a range of activities beyond shopping, including daily fashion style talks, cookery masterclasses in a demonstration kitchen, and beauty treatments at a nail and brow bar and beauty salon.

The first floor will house the retail giant's "style studio", a place for one on one or group style consultations.

John Lewis is launching an app-based service for customers to "keep in touch" with their personal stylist too, so they will get text or email alerts about products based on their personal preferences and when a product they like is going into price match.

Paula Nickolds, managing director of John Lewis said:

Retail is changing but today's department shop is as relevant as it ever has been in responding to the needs of our customers. This shop demonstrates our latest thinking on how the department store can be a place in which you can shop, do and learn in a way you haven't been able to before' We're bringing to west London a new level of personalised, curated shopping which until now has been the preserve of boutique shops.

The shop will stock over 150,000 products and more than 1,000 brands.

And John Lewis said it is really aiming to push the boat out on customer service, sending all 500 of its partners to theatre training run by the National Theatre.

That's to help them "really engage" customers, and to provide excellent customer service - of course.

