Ross McLean

Former world No1 Rory McIlroy ended his 18-month title drought after sealing victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a blistering final round at Bay Hill last on Sunday.

The 28-year-old carded a flawless 64 to finish on 18 under, three shots clear of American Bryson DeChambeau, while England’s Justin Rose was a further stroke behind in third.

Sweden’s Henrik Stenson came fourth as the Europeans dominated the upper echelons of the leaderboard, while there was further evidence of Tiger Woods’s enduring renaissance as he tied with fellow countryman Ryan Moore in fifth.

But it was McIlroy who finished on top to secure his first PGA Tour win since the 2016 Tour Championship, which also brought him FedEx Cup glory, following a play-off victory over Moore and Kevin Chappell.

Belying his recent putting woes, McIlroy showed poise and panache on the Orlando greens as he shot eight birdies, including five on the last six holes.

Woods, meanwhile, had hinted at resurrecting one of his famous final-round assaults, although his charge dissipated with a bogey on the par five 16th.