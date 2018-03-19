Dreams sleeps easy with rise in sales and profit

Helen Cahill

Dreams has fought off the gloom surrounding non-food retail with a rise in sales and profit last year.

The figures

For the year to 24 December, Dreams' total sales rose 7.2 per cent, up from £280m to £300m, representing like-for-like sales growth of 3.3 per cent.

Profit before tax increased 7.2 per cent, rising from £27.2m to £29.2m.

Over the year, Dreams opened eight new stores and refurbished 23 stores, bringing its total store estate to 187 outlets.

Why it's interesting

Dreams, which employs 1,950 people and sells 11,500 mattresses a week, is facing some new competition in the beds market with the emergence of online mattress sellers such as Eve Sleep and Simba Sleep. The new entrants sell relatively cheap products and deliver their memory-foam mattresses folded in a box; a service which has made buying a mattress easier for consumers.

Responding to the new trend, Dreams has recently launched Hyde & Sleep, another "bed in a box" retailer, which makes its mattresses in the UK.

What Dreams said

Mike Logue, chief executive of Dreams, said: "This positive set of results for 2017 is our fourth year of continued sales and profit growth, and is testament to the dedication of our colleagues across the UK.

"While the consumer economy continues to face a number of challenges, our continued growth and improvement puts us in a strong position to gain further market share."