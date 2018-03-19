Alys Key

Travelodge's boss has warned that increasing costs and taxes are putting pressure on the business, though upgraded offers helped to boost its revenue.

The figures

Total revenue was up by 6.6 per cent in 2017 to £637.1m, on the back of strong revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 2.9 per cent to £40.49. Occupancy was flat at just over 76 per cent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was £112.4m.

Why it's interesting

Travelodge has been upgrading its famously budget offering, adding 990 "SuperRooms", which feature coffee pod machines and special showers.

The performance of these has been "encouraging", but the group's chief executive warned this morning that the company is burdened with "significant macroeconomic and cost pressures".

The national living wage, inflation, and other cost increases have all left management with a cautious outlook on prospects for the coming year.

What Travelodge said

Gowers commented: “Over the last four years we have strengthened Travelodge considerably. We have upgraded our estate, opened over 50 new hotels, launched our new SuperRooms and now have more than 170 hotels with on-site bar cafes. While we are not immune to the cost headwinds facing many UK leisure and hospitality businesses, with strong underlying demand for budget hotels and a healthy secure pipeline of new hotels to open, we will be well positioned once the current cost pressures abate.”

Read more: Travelodge is rolling out 20 new hotels as part of a UK expansion