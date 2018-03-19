Rebecca Smith

EU negotiators have called on diplomats in charge of Brexit talks for the bloc to an urgent meeting today, as speculation builds that an interim deal could be secured ahead of a summit of European leaders later this week.

Reuters sources said there could be a deal, though another was more cautious on whether the progress made in negotiations had developed to the point of giving Britain the thumbs up on a transitional deal.

Brexit secretary David Davis meets the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels today as they look to carve out an interim deal before leaders meet at a summit later this week.

Reuters has reported that envoys will meet before Davis meets Barnier.

UK negotiators hope to wrap up a deal as soon as possible, seeking a transition deal extending Britain's membership of the Single Market and customs union, though there are concerns that a hardline Franco-German alliance with Ireland could impede Britain's plans.

Businesses are keen for the confirmation to provide clarity on arrangements such as how they will operate across Europe after Brexit, and to provide more time to shore up any contingency plans.

London’s Lord Mayor has said he is “quietly confident” the government will secure a transitional Brexit deal in the next fortnight to be ready ahead of the one-year marker for the UK leaving the EU.

Charles Bowman, who serves as the figurehead for the City of London Corporation’s lobbying efforts, said the government has suggested it will try to reach a pragmatic deal on trade with the EU, as he gears up to take a delegation of British businesses to China to promote the City.

“I would be quietly confident that we would get that transition by the end of March,” he said.

