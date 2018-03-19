Rebecca Smith

Train companies including South Western Railway, Heathrow Connect and Great Western are among those issuing travel guidance today as the UK continues to weather snow and ice from the "mini beast from the east".

Read more: Two Tube lines part suspended with severe delays on the Jubilee

The following train operating firms have issued travel advice: Arriva Trains Wales

Great Western Railway

Heathrow Connect

Hull Trains

Island Line

Northern

South Western Railway

SWR said:

The early hours of this morning will be very cold, with a high risk of ice and frost. Any snow still on the ground will also freeze over. This is likely to create freezing rail conditions which may result in some trains finding it difficult to draw power from the power rail.

It has taken preventative action including de-icing trains overnight to clear the routes of ice and to treat the track.

Heathrow Connect said severe weather meant a reduced service between London Paddington and Heathrow, expected to continue until the end of the day.

The following services will be cancelled:

London Paddington to Heathrow Airport:

05:33, 07:03, 08:33, 10:03, 11:33, 13:03, 14:33, 16:03, 17:33, 19:03, 20:33 & 22:03

Heathrow Airport to London Paddington:

06:21, 07:51, 09:21, 10:51, 12:21, 13:51, 15:21, 16:51, 18:21, 19:51, 21:21 & 22:51

Northern is also experiencing some disruption, affecting trains and rail replacement buses on some routes. Trains are unable to run between Hazel Grove to Buxton due to adverse road conditions, replacement road transport services are not able to run either. Customers have been advised not to travel on this route.

National Rail said snow and cold weather is affecting journeys across parts of the UK train network and advises passengers to check before they travel.

Meanwhile, CrossCountry, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express, East Midlands Trains, Great Northern and Heathrow Express said services are expected to run normally today.

Read more: Crossrail gets a rejigged schedule after snow disruption to try and keep Elizabeth Line on track