French real estate investment fund Klepierre this morning confirmed it made an approach for Hammerson that was rejected in less than a day.

It offered 615p per share - a premium of around 40.7 per cent to Hammerson's closing price on 16 March.

In a statement, the French firm said that on the 8 March it made a proposal "on a non-adversarial basis" to the Hammerson board with the intention of kicking off "a constructive dialogue" regarding a possible offer. It was turned down in less than a day on the 9 March.

It said a further announcement will be made "if and when appropriate".

The confirmation of an approach came after the Times reported that Klepierre had made a £5bn takeover approach, threatening to gatecrash the British property firm's proposed merger with Intu.

Hammerson is responsible for 37 shopping centres and retail parks across the UK, Ireland and France, including London's Brent Cross and Birmingham's Bullring,

In December, Hammerson confirmed it had made a £3.4bn offer for rival Intu to create a £21bn portfolio of retail developments across Europe.

The combined group will be led by Hammerson chief executive David Atkins and Timon Drakesmith, the firm's chief financial officer.

David Tyler, chairman of Hammerson, will be chairman of the group, and John Whittaker, deputy chairman of Intu, will be deputy chair of the new company.

John Strachan, chairman of Intu, is to join the board of the combined group as senior independent director.

The newly created company overall will have six directors nominated by Hammerson and four directors nominated by Intu.

Klepierre meanwhile, is based in Paris and last year had some 150 shopping centres, with a presence across 16 countries.

