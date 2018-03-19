Oliver Gill

Melrose this morning lowered the threshold for shareholder acceptance of its hostile takeover attempt.

The firm also confirmed weekend reports it would inject an additional £1bn into GKN's pension scheme.

Shareholders have until 1pm on 29 March to accept Melrose's offer of 466p a share. It lowered its shareholder acceptance condition from 90 per cent to 50 per cent plus one share.

The turnaround specialist slammed GKN plans for a "hasty break-up", claiming its offer would also deliver 60 per cent of future value creation.

It said GKN's plans to "orphan" its aerospace division could see it shouldered with £3bn of pension liabilities.

The announcement comes as GKN today unveiled its own plans to spin-off Driveline and create a separately-listed entity through a tie-up with Dana. Plans to sell its Driveline business to Dana values Driveline at £800m less than the valuation that GKN assigned to the business last month, Melrose said.

Melrose chairman Christopher Miller said: "GKN's series of hastily-assembled and ill-considered proposals destroy potential value and add significant risk, not just for shareholders but in the underlying businesses themselves. By accepting the Melrose Offer, GKN Shareholders will keep the potential value of all the GKN assets as majority owners of a much larger business and a management team with a clearly superior track record.

Unless they accept our offer, GKN shareholders will end up with shares in an Aerospace business overburdened with up to £3bn of pension liabilities upon the planned disposals, and a minority shareholding in a Dana-managed Driveline business without a UK primary listing, which many won't be able to hold. The proposal we have made to the trustees of up to £1bn of contributions under our ownership is a clear example of what Melrose does which is good for pensioners and shareholders alike and shows we are a good custodian for all stakeholders. Melrose's measured approach represents certainty of strategy, value and management. We strongly urge GKN shareholders to accept our offer without delay."

