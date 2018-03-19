Rebecca Smith

As Melrose upped the ante trying to win over GKN shareholders with another statement this morning promising an extra £1bn for pensions, Dana today said its merged business with GKN will have a London listing.

In an effort to keep the GKN Driveline deal on track - and GKN shareholders on board - Dana confirmed today that the new combined business will hold a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, as well as being listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Engineering giant GKN, which is currently trying to fend off a bid from turnaround investor Melrose, confirmed earlier this month it had reached an agreement to merge part of its business with Dana.

The FTSE 100 firm has agreed to merge its auto parts business with the US firm in a deal worth $6.1bn (£4.4bn).

GKN chief executive, Anne Stevens, said:

Since announcing the deal to bring GKN Driveline and Dana together, I have had the opportunity to speak to many of our shareholders and explain why I am so excited about this prospect. The complementary nature of the two businesses and our shared commitment to R&D and long term investment creates a fantastic opportunity to build a world leading company and create meaningful shareholder value by delivering $235m in synergies. The listing on the London Stock Exchange will make it possible for more of our shareholders to participate in the expected value creation opportunity from the combined Dana and GKN Driveline business.

Melrose hit back again this morning after issuing its final offer of £8.1bn and warning against "a hasty fire-sale" of GKN businesses.

Melrose chairman Christopher Miller said today that GKN's series of "hastily-assembled and ill-considered proposals destroy potential value and add significant risk, not just for shareholders but in the underlying businesses themselves".

Miller added that GKN shareholders will end up with shares in an aerospace business "overburdened with up to £3bn of pension liabilities upon the planned disposals".

Last week it made a formal proposal to inject up to £1bn over the Melrose ownership period.

