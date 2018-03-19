Rebecca Smith

Two Tube lines are part suspended this morning, with the Jubilee affected by a signal failure at North Greenwich.

There is no service between North Greenwich and Stratford and severe delays on the rest of the line while a signal failure is fixed at North Greenwich. Tickets will be accepted on London buses via any reasonable route, according to Transport for London (TfL).

Meanwhile, the Piccadilly Line has no service between Hatton Cross and Heathrow all terminals due to a signal failure. . Tickets valid on local buses and Heathrow Express within the airport area. There is good service on the rest of the line.

London Tramlink has no service between Mitcham Junction and Reeves Corner due to a gas leak at Wandle Park, with severe delays on other routes.

TfL said tickets will be valid on London Underground and buses by any reasonable routes.

