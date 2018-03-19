City firms join forces to support string of Presidents Club rival events

Oliver Gill

Leading City firms will this summer join forces to champion for better diversity and inclusivity in the Square Mile.

Led by Dame Helena Morrissey, and supported by financial services heavyweights, a series of charitable events have been announced.

The high-profile dinners and galas come after the City was rocked by reports of inappropriate behaviour at the Presidents Club dinner earlier this year.

“The modern City is markedly different to the one I first joined,” said Morrissey, the head of personal investing at Legal & General.

Days after the Presidents Club scandal in January, Morrissey revealed plans to organise events in the City to raise money for charities forced to turn down donations from the controversial event.

She said:

Most investment firms I know are working hard to create diverse workplaces that enable people from as broad as possible a range of backgrounds to have the same great career opportunities – but there is still much more to be done.

Aiming to raise £2m from the events, the first gala will take place on 21 May at the Chelsea Flower Show. Other planned events are in Cardiff on 27 June, Edinburgh on 13 September and at Guildhall, London on 29 October.

More than 50 City firms are involved with M&G, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Legal & General Investment Management acting as lead sponsors to the first three events.

Morrissey added: “I am delighted that so many businesses are reaffirming their commitment to the goals of the Diversity Project by supporting the Diverse City events this summer, and I encourage more firms who share our ambition to join us.”

