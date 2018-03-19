Christian May

This is the age of ideology, and the political stage is now home to a mighty clash of ideas.

Brexit constitutes a part of this, of course, but the fight is also on for major areas of domestic policy – especially the economy. Sweeping nationalisation is at the heart of Labour’s economic policy, with a pledge to bring Royal Mail, water, electricity, gas and possibly PFI companies into public ownership.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says his plans to put these companies “irreversibly in the hands of workers” would cost “absolutely nothing” – claiming the state would simply acquire an asset that “would give you an income”.

Read more: McDonnell slams chancellor for "showing his hand" over City priorities

Other voices, such as the Centre for Policy Studies, claim it would cost taxpayers north of £170bn. The Institute for Fiscal Studies said Labour’s manifesto, which first outlined the plans, is “impossible to cost”.

With the prospect of a Labour government no longer something the City can ignore, law firm Clifford Chance has taken the unusual step of sending clients a research paper that looks at the legal issues that would accompany a round of nationalisations on the scale promised by Labour.

They point out it would be the first time successful and profitable businesses were nationalised at scale, that international legal challenges could take years to resolve and that it would likely cost far more than suggested given the requirement to nationalise a company’s debt as well as its shares.

Read more: Labour's nationalisation plans could trigger compensation claims

At the other end of the political spectrum, a group of Tory MPs will today launch the Freer campaign, seeking to make the case for more economic and social freedom. The MPs behind the project are state-educated and in their 30s, and intend to “make the millennial case for freedom... fighting against the corporatism and cronyism that hold back the cause of freedom.”

Co-chair Lee Rowley says: “One of the most individualistic, determined and outspoken generations in history is coming of age. It’s crucial that we harness this... and recast the argument about a freer economy and a freer society.” It’s a welcome and long overdue intervention in the public debate.

If they get it right, it could provide a compelling alternative to the state-controlled, planned economy offered by McDonnell and his Labour colleagues.