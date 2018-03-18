Ross McLean

England head coach Eddie Jones has hinted that he may risk the continuation of his side’s slump in favour of resting jaded British and Irish Lions players for the summer’s tour of South Africa.

Defeat to Ireland on Saturday not only consigned England to a third successive defeat, but also a fifth-placed Six Nations finish which represented their worst performance for 35 years.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s loss, Jones warned that some of England’s players would not feature for their country again, while the Australian also suggested that his top performers may also be absent come June.

Jones’s stance would potentially see the likes of Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Elliot Daly and Mako Vunipola, who all featured for the Lions in New Zealand last summer, miss the three-Test showdown against the Springboks.

“We have to look at how we look after the Lions players,” said Jones. “That’s still a concern for us. We will do that and that was always in the plans, but otherwise we will select how we always select.

“We’ve always looked at that. We’ll just see if there are any players who will benefit more from not going on the tour.”

England’s World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward, meanwhile, believes Jones’s charges must beat South Africa to stand any chance of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan next year.

“If you have got any chance of England doing anything at the World Cup you have got to be looking at winning those games,” said Woodward.

“England are staring down the barrel at the moment and they have got to get the team sorted out. World rugby has moved up a big step and I think England have been coasting for 12 months.”