Ross McLean

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte expressed his determination to right the wrongs of the previous campaign after being drawn against relegation-threatened Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals following Sunday's extra-time victory over Leicester.

Substitute Pedro was Chelsea’s match-winner after England striker Jamie Vardy had forced an additional half an hour by cancelling out goal-shy Alvaro Morata’s first-half opener.

The west London club’s hopes of finishing the season with silverware rest solely with the FA Cup and they will now face Southampton in a last-four tussle at Wembley next month.

Arsenal wrecked Chelsea’s bid for a domestic double by defeating the Blues in last term’s final in May, while Conte remains without a cup competition on his managerial CV. The Italian is eager to ensure a transformation of fortunes.

“The FA Cup is important for the trophy,” said Conte. “Last season it was a pity to lose the final and not celebrate the double. Our target is to do our best. If we can reach the final I want to change the result.

“But when you arrive at this point, every game is difficult. They [Southampton] have just changed coach but now it is important to be happy and to go for another game at Wembley.

“If we can win a trophy it is important for a team like Chelsea. But the most important thing is for us to fight until the end in every competition. We will try to reach the final.”

The omens are good for Chelsea. The last three times the Blues have overcome Leicester in the FA Cup – in 1997, 2000 and 2012 – they have gone on to win the competition.

And it was Chelsea who drew first blood shortly before the break at the King Power Stadium as Morata calmly and clinically clipped a finish beyond Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for his first goal of 2018, having been released by Willian.

The Foxes equalised inside the final 20 minutes when Vardy forced the ball home from close range. His initial shot had been blocked by Andreas Christensen before Vicente Iborra was denied by Cesar Azpilicueta and then stopper Willy Caballero in the ensuing scramble.

With the prospect of penalties looming, Chelsea conjured a winner on the stroke of half-time in extra time when former Leicester Premier League title-winner N’Golo Kante flighted a cross which Pedro headed beyond an onrushing and exposed Schmeichel.