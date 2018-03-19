Courtney Goldsmith

Britain's growth expectations have been upgraded today by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), but the UK will remain among the worst performing economies in the G7 until at least 2020, the group said.

Due to stronger than expected levels of consumer spending, the BCC raised its forecast for 2018 GDP from 1.1 per cent to 1.4 per cent, and from 1.3 per cent to 1.5 per cent for 2019, and it set its first forecast for 2020 at 1.6 per cent growth.

But despite the upgrades, UK GDP growth is set to remain "well below" the historical average throughout the forecast period, the BCC said.

“While many individual businesses are doing well, the inescapable conclusion from our forecast is that the UK economy as a whole should be performing better than it is, given robust and sustained global growth," said Adam Marshall, director general of the BCC.

Strong global growth has buoyed the UK's export demand, where performance is expected to remain robust, but Marshall said the BCC still has "serious concerns" about the potential for further growth at home when the performance of key trading partners slows.

“Sustained skills and labour shortages are also a real issue, with businesses reporting significant difficulties recruiting and retaining the people they need," Marshall said.

With the government distracted by Brexit, the UK has seen a lack of action to "fix the fundamentals", he said.

“A concerted effort to get the basics right on connectivity, infrastructure, training, immigration, procurement and business costs would give rise to a wave of investment and significant productivity improvements.

"The power to kick-start the UK economy, and raise the trend rate of growth above the current sluggish levels, lies in Westminster, not in Brussels – and businesses will respond to action by delivering investment, higher productivity, and the increased wages we all want to see.”

The BCC said inflation is expected to begin easing in the near term and predicted the next increase in the UK official interest rates to 0.75 per cent will occur in the second quarter of 2018, followed by another hike in the first quarter of 2019.

It also expects UK public sector borrowing to be £13.4bn higher over the next three years than forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility at last week’s Spring Statement.

