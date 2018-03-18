Diplomatic row with Russia ignites blackout fears

Courtney Goldsmith

Rising diplomatic tensions with Russia have sparked concern over Britain’s gas storage capabilities and potential blackouts, according to reports.

The Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA) said the decision to close Centrica's Rough gas storage facility made the UK more reliant on imports, according to The Sunday Times.

“Getting gas from the Middle East or Russia is not without risk. This week’s events have highlighted the scale of those potential risks for the UK and western Europe as a whole," Mike Foster, chief executive of the EUA, said.

Analysts have suggested that Britain could operate independent of Russia when it comes to gas supplies, however.

Reports also emerged that the UK's National Cyber Security Centre had warned power companies like the National Grid to ramp up security amid fears that a Russian cyber attack could cause a UK power cut.

A spokesperson for National Grid said it has "robust" systems in place to monitor, detect and protect the UK's energy network.

"We work closely with government, industry partners and regulators to share information and intelligence to protect our network from current and future threats," the spokesperson said.

