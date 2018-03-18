Frank Dalleres

Wigan Athletic 0, Southampton 2

Southampton manager Mark Hughes praised his team for answering their critics after they began his reign by reaching a first FA Cup semi-final for 15 years.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and full-back Cedric Soares scored their first goals for the club as the Premier League strugglers ended League One Wigan’s giant-killing spree.

Read more: Relegation-threatened Saints sack Mauricio Pellegrino

Latics goalkeeper Christian Walton kept the hosts in contention with a string of saves, including from Manolo Gabbiadini’s penalty, until Cedric’s stoppage-time strike settled the contest.

“It was an important day for us today,” said Hughes, who was appointed on Wednesday, initially on a short-term deal, as a replacement for the sacked Mauricio Pellegrino.

“Clearly a difficult week for the guys. I’ve been really impressed with the quality and the club itself. They’ve lost a little bit of confidence of late and that can happen but I’m really pleased with the amount of talent that I’ve got to work with in this group.

“Along with that, I think you saw today how hard we were tested by Wigan. We had to stand up to that. People questioned this group before I arrived and maybe questioned my appointment as well. It’s only a start but it’s a statement of intent.

"We’ve got a lot of work to do in the Premier League, clearly, but we’ll enjoy this moment and it’s a Wembley semi-final, which is a great experience for the fans to look forward to.”

Former Stoke, QPR, Fulham, Manchester City and Blackburn boss Hughes has been tasked with leading Southampton out of the Premier League relegation zone but has already ensured they will return to Wembley for a second year in a row, having reached last season’s League Cup final.

Wigan, who knocked out top-flight leaders City as well as West Ham and Bournemouth during their cup run, frustrated the Saints while creating few chances in the first half.

Hojbjerg put the visitors ahead in the 62nd minute when he turned in Dusan Tadic’s corner from 12 yards out, although they wasted chances to increase their lead, with Manolo Gabbiadini particularly culpable.

Gabbiadini had earlier failed to beat Walton when a stray back-pass presented him with a chance from point-blank range and the Wigan goalkeeper thwarted him again with a brilliant penalty save.

As Wigan pressed in vain for an equaliser, right-back Cedric capped a swift counter in unfamiliar territory, bursting through the inside left channel and slotting past Walton from an acute angle.

Read more: City's quadruple hopes up in smoke as Grigg starts party