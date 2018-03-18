Alys Key

The disgraced former chair of the Institute of Directors (IoD) has been forced to set aside plans for her own fashion line in the wake of the scandal surrounding her.

Lady Barbara Judge stood down from the IoD after misconduct allegations earlier this month. She has since resigned from the board of the Royal Academy and abandoned her position as a trustee of Dementia UK.

It now looks as though plans for her own fashion brand, which was to be called Lady Barbara, could also be jettisoned.

According to government listings of trade marks, Judge registered the brands "Lady Barbara" and "Ladybarbara", with the intention of using them for a range of clothing and home goods.

But Judge has put the venture on the backburner in light of allegations that she used racist slurs about colleagues, the Mail on Sunday reported.

The business already had the backing of two Chinese partners, Hua Xia and Tengbo Yang, who own 40 per cent apiece of the company. Judge owns 20 per cent.

Her departure from the IoD has been hailed as "a victory for good governance" by the organisation's boss Stephen Martin.

Former EasyJet finance director Chris Walton has now taken the reins as interim chair.