Harry Banks

A total of 72 per cent of professionals working in the UK expect their salaries to increase this year, new research from recruitment consultancy Robert Walters has revealed. In addition, analysis suggested that 44 per cent of professionals believe that a bonus should also be on the cards.

Fresh polling, based on 427 hiring managers from across the UK, found that despite uncertainty linked to Brexit many companies still recruited heavily throughout last year. Dreams of more money may turn out to be short lived for some, however, as 35 per cent of hiring managers said that they had no plans to boost wages.

Luckily, for others, the majority of employers said they do intend to increase workers' salaries in 2018, with 45 per cent planning increases of 1-3 per cent, and a further 18 per cent planning increments of 4-6 percent.

“In 2017, demand for professionals remained broadly high, with specialist skill sets such as regulatory experience or a background in cyber security being particularly sought after,” said Chris Hickey, CEO of Robert Walters (UK, Middle East and Africa).

“Manufacturing and export-focused firms also enjoyed a buoyant period owing to the falling value of the pound, with many taking the opportunity to grow their teams, seeking procurement and supply chain professionals with international expertise.”

Increasingly, professionals are aware of the demand for their skills, the survey suggested. As a result, bosses who choose not to boost salaries will need to take an innovative approach to retain talent.

Hickey said that, for some workers, personal development still trumps cash.

“As employers compete to secure highly sought after professionals, businesses have had to adapt their offering to attract top calibre candidates, offering competitive salaries and bonus schemes,” he elaborated.

“Salary remains a key priority for many professionals, and businesses should strive to ensure that they offer remuneration that reflects the current market rate.

"However, for firms which are not in a position to offer salaries which exceed market rate, it is still possible to attract high calibre candidates by offering alternative incentives. In particular, the potential for long term career development is a high priority for many professionals.”

