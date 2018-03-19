Alexandra Rogers

The UK lagged behind its European neighbours in exports for the first quarter of 2018, as price rises forces overseas buyers to look elsewhere.

The latest European export index by accountants and business advisers BDO has found that Germany and Spain are leading the way in terms of export growth, while the UK's index has fallen from just over 100 in the previous quarter to 99.9.

Spain, whose largest net exports include vehicles, fruits, vegetables and meat, recorded the highest index score in the first quarter of 2018 owing to its exports increasing at a rate of 8% year-on-year for the past three quarters.

Factors influencing the UK decline include the increasing value of the pound, which is up by 3.7% year-on-year. It has made UK exports less appealing to foreign buyers as high inflationary pressures have forced producers to push prices up.

BDO's export inflation index, which indicates the rate of year-on-year growth in export prices, decreased in every EU country except the UK in the first quarter of this year, with the UK index increasing from 104.6 from 98.9.

The EU's ascendancy shows no sign of slowing. BDO’s export growth index for Europe climbed 2.7 points from the last quarter of 2017, reaching 103.5. BDO said overall growth across the Eurozone remained healthy and had been boosted by the continued increase in global trade as well as strengthening domestic demand in member states, suggesting that the EU will deliver impressive GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018.

Peter Hemington, partner at BDO, said:

“While we’re seeing a strong performance from exporters across Europe because of the continuously improving global economic outlook, the UK falling to the back of the pack is something of a warning sign for government.

“Considering it’s been almost a year since Article 50 was triggered and there is still no clarity on trade deals or Brexit tariffs, the government needs to reveal its position immediately so UK businesses can prepare for future trading conditions and ensure Britain remains a key player in international markets."