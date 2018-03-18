Sunday 18 March 2018 6:30pm

Vladimir Putin will continue to lead Russia after a huge win, exit polls show

 
Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Putin, Hollande, Merkel And Poroshenko Meet Over Ukraine Peace Plan
Vladimir Putin will lead Russia for another six years (Source: Getty)

Vladimir Putin will continue to lead Russia after exit polls showed a widely predicted landslide victory.

Russia's state exit poll said Putin won nearly 74 per cent of the vote, according to the BBC. In 2012, Putin won 64 per cent of votes.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Tags

Related articles

Charts of the month: Rising bond yields, dividends and Putin
Philip Haddon
Philip Haddon | Schroders

Boris: Russia has researched how to make nerve agents for assassinations
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Russian ambassador suggests UK lab was source of poison used on ex-spy
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff