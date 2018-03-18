Courtney Goldsmith

Vladimir Putin will continue to lead Russia after exit polls showed a widely predicted landslide victory.

Russia's state exit poll said Putin won nearly 74 per cent of the vote, according to the BBC. In 2012, Putin won 64 per cent of votes.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.